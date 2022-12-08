UIC women’s basketball off to historic start

The women’s basketball team has won eight of its first nine games.

The UIC women’s basketball team is on the verge of a historic turnaround this season, having gone 8-1 in the first nine games of the season.

Led by new head coach Ashleen Bracey and her staff, the Flames already have won the same number of games this season as they did in the last three seasons combined.

The Flames are coming off the heels of a big victory on the road against the Cincinnati Bearcats, 66-58, Dec. 4 — their fifth consecutive win.

Through their efforts, the Flames have been recognized by CollegeInsider.com’s Top 25 Mid-Major Poll, being ranked at #25.

The team is tied for the best start in program history; the only teams to match their records were the 1976-77 and 2014-2015 teams.

Up next for the Flames is hosting the Northwestern Wildcats Dec. 14 at Credit Union 1 Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m., and tickets are available at the ticket office or online the UIC Athletics website.