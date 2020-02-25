UICPD and CPD join forces to address CTA Blue Line safety

The UIC Police and Chicago Police Department have begun a collaborative initiative designed to help the Chicago Transit Authority provide safer ridership and deter criminal activity on its transit lines.

The safety initiative, which began Feb. 24, is focusing on the CTA Blue Line during morning and evening rush hours, Monday through Friday. A uniformed CPD officer and a uniformed UIC officer will conduct foot patrols between the Halsted and Damen stops from 7-10 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. The officers will ride the trains to present an increased law enforcement presence and provide riders with assistance when needed.

“We’ve formed this partnership with CPD because of the recent spike in violent incidents on CTA trains, platforms and terminals that serve the UIC community,” UIC Police Chief Kevin Booker said. “UIC Police are committed to doing all we can to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff who commute to UIC via the Blue Line.”

Booker added that the effectiveness of this new initiative will be evaluated over time and may develop into a permanent task force if needed.