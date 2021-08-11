UIC’s Commitment to Good Faith Negotiations with Graduate Employees Organization (GEO Local 6297)

Since March of this year, the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) has been in negotiations with the Graduate Employees Organization (GEO Local 6297), the labor union that represents more than 1,400 graduate teaching assistants and graduate assistants at UIC.

The current three-year collective bargaining agreement between UIC and GEO expires on August 15, 2021; however, it is important to note that graduate assistants will continue to receive compensation and certain benefits under the terms of the existing contract until a new agreement is reached.

The parties have met eight times since March, essentially every two weeks, and the University remains available to meet more frequently to accelerate the pace and progress of negotiations. Our next negotiation date is Monday, Aug. 16, and we expect to continue to meet bi-weekly. To date, the parties have reached tentative agreements on 16 contract articles — however, the University has yet to receive the union’s economic proposal.

UIC is committed to good-faith negotiations with GEO and will work hard to reach an equitable and fiscally responsible contract agreement that addresses the needs of our graduate workers and the best interests of our entire campus community.