UIC’s online bachelor’s programs among nation’s best

For the 10th consecutive year, the University of Illinois Chicago’s online bachelor’s programs rank among the top in the nation, according to the 2022 U.S. News & World Report.

UIC was ranked No. 3 in the country in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Bachelor’s Programs rankings, released Jan. 25.

“UIC is committed to expanding access to education. Online programs help students overcome obstacles to pursing their academic and professional aspirations,” said Javier Reyes, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at UIC. “This ranking demonstrates UIC’s dedication to educational access and firm commitment to quality online programs.”

UIC has three online bachelor’s programs, which together comprise the ranking:

The Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management Degree Completion Program has a dynamic curriculum that teaches students how to manage and use information and information systems for health care planning, resource allocation and executive decision-making.



“Our students learn the skills to acquire, analyze and protect health information vital to providing quality patient care. Our graduates are in demand to work in a variety of health care settings, from large academic medical centers to insurance companies to information technology vendors,” said Karen Patena, clinical associate professor and director of the Heath Information Management Degree Completion Program.

UIC’s Bachelor of Business Administration Degree Completion Program provides students with an AACSB-accredited business education, featuring world-class faculty and coursework that prepares students for professional opportunities in the global business world.

The UIC RN to BSN Online Degree Completion Program is for practicing registered nurses seeking to continue their education. The online program offers strong engagement from faculty and advisers to create an environment for students to successfully manage their studies, career and personal life.



“ Nursing is at a pivotal time its history. Now, more than ever, nurses must have access to high quality affordable educational pathways which support their goals, enhance their competence, and provide them with opportunity for growth in their practice and profession,” said Catherine Tredway, program director and clinical instructor in the UIC College of Nursing. “We are so pleased UIC has once again been recognized as a provider of just such a high-quality pathway.”

According to the U.S. News website, most students enrolled in these ranked programs have earned at least some college credit. Rather than first-time college students, they are more likely to be working professionals in their 20s to 40s looking to advance in or change their careers.

“Institutions of higher education must be sensitive to the unique needs of students already in the workforce,” said TJ Augustine, UIC vice chancellor for innovation. “UIC’s now decade-long track record of top rankings for online bachelor’s programs speaks to our commitment to provide the flexibility and outstanding quality demanded by working professionals.”

U.S. News ranked 384 schools offering bachelor’s degree programs online based on four general criteria, including engagement, student services and technologies, faculty credentials and training, and expert opinion.

To learn more about UIC’s online bachelor’s degree programs, visit UIC Extended Campus.

The full rankings and methodology are available online at the U.S. News & World Report 2022 Best Online Programs rankings website.