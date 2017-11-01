UIC’s Policy on Sexual Harassment

Dear Campus Community:

As you know, over the past few weeks there have been reports in the media documenting allegations of sexual misconduct involving powerful individuals in a range of industries. Just recently through a report in Crain’s Chicago Business we learned of similar concerns involving our state capitol. Today, the Office for Access and Equity will take this moment to remind all students, faculty and staff of our commitment to preventing and eliminating any form of sexual misconduct from our campus. As a member of the UIC Campus Community you have a right to enjoy the opportunities our great institution has to offer you free from sexual misconduct in all its forms.

If you or someone you know have been a victim of sexual misconduct or would like to learn more about the Sexual Misconduct Policy please contact the Title IX Coordinator in the Office for Access and Equity at (312) 996-8670.

Caryn A. Bills

Associate Chancellor

Office for Access and Equity

oae.uic.edu

For more information, please contact:

Caryn Bills

oae@uic.edu