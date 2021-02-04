Save the Date: February 11, 2021 at 5:30pm CST

Special Partners Council for Community Health Zoom Meeting

Ujima*: Vaccine or Not – How do we take care of each other?

This Black Think and Do Tank facilitated by Zakiya Moton, UPLEVEL Leaders, CEO is an open dialogue to address the Facts, Myths and Concerns regarding the COVID-19 Vaccine in Under-represented Communities.

Featured Speakers:

Audrey L. Tanksley, MD Regional Medical Director, Near South Region

Additional speakers are TBA.

Click to Register: http://bit.ly/covid19blackthinktank

*(Ujima (Kwanzaa Principle meaning – Collective Work and Responsibility: To build and maintain our community together and make our brothers’ and sisters’ problems our problems and to solve them together)

Sponsored by the Office of Community Engagement and Neighborhood Health Partnerships