Ukrainian physician delegation visits UIC to learn about advances in blood transfusion services

A delegation of physicians from Ukraine, including Dr. Oleksandr Sarzhevskyi, Dr. Oleksandr Serhiienko and Dr. Nataliia Mizynets, spent a full day Oct. 19 in meetings and tours with faculty, physicians, and administrators at the University of Illinois College of Medicine and the UI Health Hospital & Clinics.

The purpose of the delegation’s visit to the Chicago area was to learn how U.S. medical schools, hospitals and blood banks are developing and managing blood transfusion services in order to modernize and enhance their country’s services at this critical time. The visit is being sponsored by the Congressional Office for International Leadership and coordinated by the Council of International Programs in Chicago.

Dr. Sally Campbell-Lee, interim head and professor in the department of pathology designed the visit, with key participation by Dr. Damiano Rondelli, Michael Reese Professor of Hematology; Dr. Anna Beckman, associate professor of anesthesiology; Dr. Sujata Gaitonde, professor of clinical pathology; Dr. Ulana Leskiw, associate professor of clinical anesthesiology; and Dr. David Allison, assistant professor of clinical pathology.

The delegation also visited several other Chicago area institutions, including Northwestern University, the University of Chicago, Vitalant and Elmhurst Hospital.

“We almost don’t sleep because we have to respond to (our places of work), and the needs in Ukraine and, at the same time, learn here,” said Dr. Mizynets, head of the blood bank at Rivne Regional Clinical Hospital, through a translator. The Chicago area visit is important, she said, “because we receive both civil and servicemen during the war, and the number of wounded will only grow.”