Umoja: Black Legacy Alumni Coalition launches

The UIC Alumni Association is proud to introduce Umoja: Black Legacy Alumni Coalition, an affinity network engaging Black UIC alumni. Affinity networks organize and connect alumni to UIC by common interest or purpose. Umoja, which means “unity” in Swahili, will build community, offer networking opportunities, support student recruitment and retention, honor history and build traditions. Being involved in an alumni affinity network is a rewarding way to stay connected while having an impact on UIC students and alumni. Get involved or learn more.