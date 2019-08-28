Undergraduate research for pay or credit!

UIC Undergraduates:

Perhaps you’ve heard that research and applied learning outside the classroom can enhance your college experience and improve your academic performance and your prospects after graduation. Maybe there is a faculty member you want to work with in a lab, studio, library, archive, clinic or out in the field or community. Or you might have an idea for a project and aren’t sure which faculty member would be best suited to advise you. The UIC Office of Undergraduate Research is here to help!

To begin exploring possibilities for undergraduate research and creative inquiry, visit https://ure.uic.edu/. Click on “Students start here.” There you can search for a faculty member or a project idea using keywords, names or departments. Once you have found a “match,” use this system to reach out to a prospective faculty supervisor. Remember to be your most professional self so you make a good first impression.

If you are a student who qualifies for and has accepted Federal Work Study (FWS) for AY 2019-20, you may be eligible for a Chancellor’s Undergraduate Research Award (CURA). Under the CURA program, you can get paid to work with a UIC faculty member as an undergraduate researcher! Ask a faculty member if they would be willing to submit an application on your behalf. You can learn more about the CURA program at https://cura.uic.edu/. Applications will be reviewed until the funds are depleted or the fourth week of the semester, whichever comes first. If you miss your chance for a Fall CURA, the application for Spring will open in November.

If you do not qualify for FWS/CURA, there are other options for funding or to receive academic credit. Your degree-granting college may have a program (such as LASURI in LAS, GPIP in Engineering, UPPF in CUPPA, HURI or TERF in Education, Honors College research grants, etc.). A partial list of classes that grant credit for undergraduate research endeavors can be found here: https://ure.uic.edu/for_students_credit.php. Also, some faculty are supported by grants that fund undergraduate participation. Be sure to discuss your plans and ideas with your academic advisor and/or the director of undergraduate studies in your major. If you have tried to reach a faculty member and aren’t getting a response, let the OUR know and we will help facilitate a connection or help you explore other potential opportunities.

The UIC Office of Undergraduate Research is here to support you. You can email us at our@uic.edu. Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/UICUndergraduateResearch/. Our Twitter handle is @UICOUResearch and our Instagram handle is @uicouresearch. We look forward to hearing from you!

For more information, please contact:

James Lynn

jlynn@uic.edu