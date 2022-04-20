University Library extended hours

The University Library is excited to announce our extended hours at the Richard J. Daley Library and the Louis L. Biro Law Library for the end of the semester and finals week.

Richard J. Daley Library

Apr. 24 – May 5

Sat. – Sun.: 12 p.m. – 11 p.m. (Enter through east doors only)

Mon. – Fri.: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Louis L. Biro Law Library*

April 19 – May 5

Mon – Fri: 6 a.m. – midnight

Sat – Sun.: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

*Staffed hours remain same as regular semester

Health safety protocols remain in effect. Visit the Library website and the UIC Law website for more information.

Hours for all University Library locations and Chat with a Librarian are available on the Hours page of the Library website.

Stay safe when traveling at night

Study hard, but stay safe! The following UIC safety services are available to all UIC community members.

UIC SAFE app

UIC SAFE is a free personal security tool that provides students, faculty and staff with added safety on campus. The app’s interface allows users to easily connect with friends and family to share their location in real-time as they walk. It allows direct and easy contact with dispatchers and first responders in case of emergencies and provides access to easy reporting forms, emergency guidelines and to a comprehensive list of support resources for students, faculty and staff.

Night Ride

The UIC Night Ride Service provides after-hours transportation to university students, faculty, staff and authorized individuals with a valid UIC i-card between university facilities and points of public transportation or resident facilities within a designated area between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., seven days/week.

Call for a ride between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. at 312-996-6800 or book a ride online.