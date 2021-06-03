University of Illinois Chicago launches Online MBA program

Degree requirements for the Online MBA are the same as the campus-based MBA program. Photo by Ken Rhem UIC Creative and Digital Services.

The University of Illinois Chicago College of Business Administration announced today an Online Master of Business Administration, or MBA, degree program.

The UIC Online MBA joins the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree completion program, which is ranked No. 2 nationally by U.S. News & World Report; the campus-based MBA program, and six specialized master’s programs serving the more than 800 graduate students in the college.

Taught by research-driven expert faculty, the Online MBA takes a quantitative approach to business and delivers a high-touch student experience with online course work and optional synchronous sessions. This new degree offering aims to meet the needs of new MBA students not just in the Chicago region, but nationally and globally. The UIC Business Online MBA will offer four concentrations and accept new students five times a year.

“With the addition of the Online MBA program, students will be prepared to handle today’s challenging business environment with the convenience of online instruction from our expert faculty,” said Michael Mikhail, dean of UIC Business. “Our holistic MBA curriculum ensures that our students have not only the management skills, but also the interpersonal skills and comfort with data and analysis to be competitive hires and successful business leaders.”

Degree requirements for the Online MBA are the same as the campus-based MBA program. Flexible, weekend and accelerated formats are available for online and on-campus learning. Online MBA students will be required to complete required core courses and a concentration to complete the degree. Admissions requirements will be similar to the established MBA program. MBA candidates may choose from concentrations in business analytics, finance, human resource management, or management and may begin the program in either August, October, January, March or May.

Abagail McWilliams, associate dean and professor of management, has been selected to lead this program. McWilliams teaches courses in business ethics, strategic management and sustainability management and is a member of the Strategic Management Society and Academy of Management.

UIC is an urban, diverse research university with a mission to serve the city and its students. At UIC Business, expert faculty provide a real-world education to meet the challenges of today’s business environment. Rated among the top 10 ‘Best Value’ universities according to the Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education, UIC Business utilizes world-renowned research faculty and a 37,000-strong alumni network to provide a proven business education to undergraduate and graduate students.