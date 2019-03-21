University Scholar Alessandro Guidotti

Alessandro Guidotti

Professor of psychiatry and biochemistry

23 years at UIC

What are your research interests?

Neuroscience

How did you become interested in these topics?

The brain is a mystery that is exciting to explore.

What do you teach?

I teach Neuroscience to Ph.D. and MD students.

How do you balance teaching and research?

I spend most of my time in teaching research strategy to postdoctoral fellows and young investigators.

What’s your advice to students who want to focus their future careers on research?

Research is a very exciting rewording experience that needs full dedication.