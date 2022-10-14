University Scholar Joanna Burdette

Joanna Burdette

The University Scholars Program honors faculty members for superior research and teaching, along with great promise for future achievements. The award provides $15,000 a year for three years.

Joanna Burdette

Dr. Edward S. Mika and Josephine E. Mika Professor in Pharmacognosy and Medicinal Chemistry

Years at UIC: 15

What are your research interests?

Women’s health, ovarian cancer.

How did you become interested in these topics?

Women are often neglected in the health care system and ovarian cancer remains a lethal disease.

What do you teach?

Scientific research presentation, metabolism and natural products drug discovery.

How do you balance teaching and research?

Teaching helps me learn new information that I can incorporate into research and visa versa.

What’s your advice to students who want to focus their future careers on research?

Be passionate and energetic. Work collaboratively and your work will be more fun and filled with friends to keep you on track.