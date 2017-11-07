University Scholars
The University Scholars Program, now in its 33rd year, honors faculty members for superior research and teaching, along with great promise for future achievements. The award provides $15,000 a year for three years.
Read about this year’s winners:
Danilo Erricolo, electrical and computer engineering
Nancy Freitag, microbiology and immunology
Stacey Horn, educational psychology
Zizi Papacharissi, communication
Angela Tyner, biochemistry and molecular genetics
Venkat Venkatakrishnan, computer science
