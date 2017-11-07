The University Scholars Program, now in its 33rd year, honors faculty members for superior research and teaching, along with great promise for future achievements. The award provides $15,000 a year for three years.

Read about this year’s winners:

Danilo Erricolo, electrical and computer engineering

Nancy Freitag, microbiology and immunology

Stacey Horn, educational psychology

Zizi Papacharissi, communication

James Patton, bioengineering

Angela Tyner, biochemistry and molecular genetics

Venkat Venkatakrishnan, computer science