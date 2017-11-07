University Scholars

November 7, 2017

Angela Tyner

Angela Tyner, professor of biochemistry and molecular genetics in the College of Medicine, is among faculty members recognized for outstanding research and teaching with University Scholar awards. Photo: Jenny Fontaine

The University Scholars Program, now in its 33rd year, honors faculty members for superior research and teaching, along with great promise for future achievements. The award provides $15,000 a year for three years.

Read about this year’s winners:

Danilo Erricolo, electrical and computer engineering

Nancy Freitag, microbiology and immunology

Stacey Horn, educational psychology

Zizi Papacharissi, communication

James Patton, bioengineering

Angela Tyner, biochemistry and molecular genetics

Venkat Venkatakrishnan, computer science

 

