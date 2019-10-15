University Scholars

October 14, 2019

Tanya Berger-Wolf’s Researcher of The Year photo, sitting with arms folded
Tanya Berger-Wolf is among UIC’s six 2019 University Scholars. Photo: Jenny Fontaine

The University Scholars Program, now in its 34th year, honors faculty members for superior research and teaching, along with great promise for future achievements. The award provides $15,000 a year for three years.

All of the winners will be honored at the 2019 Faculty Award Ceremony & Reception from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Illinois Rooms, Student Center East.

Q&A with this year’s winners:

Tanya Berger-Wolf, computer science

Jamie Chriqui, health policy and administration

Izzet Coskun, mathematics, statistics and computer science

Mary Jo LaDu, anatomy and cell biology

Dolly Mehta, pharmacology

Robert Sloan, computer science

