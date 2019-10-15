University Scholars
The University Scholars Program, now in its 34th year, honors faculty members for superior research and teaching, along with great promise for future achievements. The award provides $15,000 a year for three years.
All of the winners will be honored at the 2019 Faculty Award Ceremony & Reception from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Illinois Rooms, Student Center East.
Q&A with this year’s winners:
Tanya Berger-Wolf, computer science
Jamie Chriqui, health policy and administration
Izzet Coskun, mathematics, statistics and computer science
Mary Jo LaDu, anatomy and cell biology
