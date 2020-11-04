University Scholars
The University Scholars Program, now in its 35th year, honors faculty members for superior research and teaching, along with great promise for future achievements. The award provides $15,000 a year for three years.
Q&A with this year’s winners:
Rashid Ansari, College of Engineering
Fabricio Balcazar, College of Applied Health Sciences
Peter Nelson, College of Engineering
Subhash Pandey, College of Medicine
Anna Roosevelt, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Sandy Wayne, College of Business Administration
