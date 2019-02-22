Upcoming Events at OTM

Workshop I – Relating to Your Business Colleagues through Confident Communication

February 27, 2019 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

This workshop will address the different cultural perspectives from several angles – that of academia and industry, U.S. and non-U.S., and scientists and non-scientists, and more, all in an effort to teach how to build strong and sustainable business relationships. Approaches for establishing trust will be identified and discussed.

Workshop II – Connecting to Your Business Audience through Storytelling

March 6, 2019 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

This workshop will teach participants how to tell a story beginning with a discussion of the basic structure of any story – “the storytelling arc” – and the elements of a compelling story. These basics will be framed in a context of connecting to pitching one’s business opportunity to a potential partner and/or investor.

Workshop III – “Yes, And!” Applying the Fundamentals of Improvisational Theater to Business Communications

March 13, 2019 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

This workshop will introduce the audience to the fundamental concepts that are part of any Improv group, or, “ensemble” as it relates to business communications. This highly interactive session will consist of classic beginning improv ice breakers requiring the participation of all attendees. Limited to 16 participants.

Startup Workshop: CEO Assessment

March , 19, 2019 | 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

This CEO Assessment workshop will take you through the CEO search process – how VCs evaluate potential entrepreneurs, and some observations about drivers for long-term success as an entrepreneur. The audience will assess mock candidate profiles and learn methods of diligence to choose the right leader for your startup.

Workshop IV – Formulating, Creating and Performing Your Business Pitch

March 20, 2019 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

This workshop will focus on the first steps in developing and performing a compelling pitch that will resonate with your target audience. Participants will employ what was covered in the storytelling workshop to create a short story – one that might be used in a pitch to persuade your audience to work with you. Everyone will be encouraged to share their short story pitch with fellow workshop colleagues.

For more information, please contact:

Tamira Davis

tdavis17@otm.uic.edu