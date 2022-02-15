Upcoming Halsted Street sidewalk repair

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Over the past week, construction crews have been installing pipe at the intersection of Halsted and Taylor streets. When this work is completed, crews will then begin restoring the sidewalk on Halsted Street between Polk and Taylor streets.

The sidewalk on the east side of Halsted Street will be closed to replace the concrete. It is estimated that this work will take approximately three days once it begins. While we hope to begin this work Feb. 16, it may be delayed due to weather.

Please be aware of this impending construction as you navigate the campus over the next week.

Thank you for your cooperation.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services