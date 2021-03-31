Upcoming Quality Matters event: ‘Fix-It, Felicia! Fledgling Students and Forgotten Feedback’

Quality Matters, or QM, is a quality assurance system for online learning that is grounded in research, driven by best practices, and puts learners first. During this increase in remote and online instruction, Quality Matters offers numerous resources to guide faculty through the challenges and opportunities the online teaching environment presents. See below for more information on the next QM Success Stories webinar happening in April.

(Note: This is a free event that only requires a QM account. If you have not created a QM account, you will be prompted to create one via the registration link below.)

Fix-It, Felicia! Fledgling Students and Forgotten Feedback

Presented by Jacklyn Pierce, Lake Sumter State College

April 22, 2021

12:00 – 1:00 PM CDT

Have you ever found yourself writing the exact same comment on every assignment submitted by the same student throughout the semester? Let’s talk about it and how we can create effective feedback and get students to use it!

Register here: QM Success Stories registration

Questions?

If you have questions about the above or QM in general, please contact Sam Day, Instructional Designer with UIC Extended Campus, at samday@uic.edu.