Upcoming Quality Matters events

Quality Matters, or QM, is a quality assurance system for online learning that is grounded in research, driven by best practices and puts learners first. During this increase in remote and online instruction, Quality Matters offers numerous resources to guide faculty through the challenges and opportunities the online teaching environment presents. See below for more information on two valuable QM events happening in February.

2021 QM Research Online Conference

Feb. 9, 2021

12 – 3:30 p.m. CST

This conference is focused on research-supported best practices and takeaways that attendees can apply in their own work. Watch a number of experts from the QM community present on Active/Applied Research on Online Learning and Quality Assurance in the space of a single afternoon.

Register here: QM Research Online Conference registration

QM Success Stories: “30 Going on 13: Thinking Like a Student for Course Design”

Feb. 16, 2021

12-1 p.m. CST

Ever seen movies like “13 Going on 30” Or “Freaky Friday” where two very different people switch bodies for a time? Join us for an out-of-body experience that equips you with an adversarial thought approach to instructional design.

Register here: QM Success Stories registration

Questions?

If you have questions about the above or QM in general, please contact Sam Day, Instructional Designer with UIC Extended Campus, at samday@uic.edu.