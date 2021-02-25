Upcoming Quality Matters (QM) event

Quality Matters, or QM, is a quality assurance system for online learning that is grounded in research, driven by best practicesand puts learners first. During this increase in remote and online instruction, Quality Matters offers numerous resources to guide faculty through the challenges and opportunities the online teaching environment presents. See below for more information on the next QM Success Stories webinar happening in March.

Synchronous Course Design for the Pandemic and Beyond: The Role of Flipped and Blended Courses

March 15, 2021

1–2 p.m.

In this session, we will review established frameworks for flipped and blended course design that allow faculty to develop quality courses — that contain synchronous components — during and after the pandemic.

Register here: QM Success Stories registration

Questions?

If you have questions about the above or QM in general, please contact Sam Day, Instructional Designer with UIC Extended Campus, at samday@uic.edu.