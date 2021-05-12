Upcoming Quality Matters (QM) Event – ‘QM Tetris: Arranging the Blocks of Great Course Design’

Quality Matters, or QM, is a quality assurance system for online learning that is grounded in research, driven by best practices, and puts learners first. During this increase in remote and online instruction, QM offers numerous resources to guide faculty through the challenges and opportunities the online teaching environment presents. See below for more information on the next QM Success Stories webinar happening in May.

(Note: This is a free event that only requires a QM account. If you have not created a QM account, you will be prompted to create one via the registration link below.)

QM Tetris: Arranging the Blocks of Great Course Design

May 19, 2021

2:00 – 3:00 PM CDT

Overwhelmed at the prospect of applying the Quality Matters Rubric to your online courses? Looking for a way to make course design easier? Then you’ll want to join the team from Laredo College for our next free QM Success Story. During the webinar, you will:

Find out how the designers at Laredo College developed a template to address 30 of the 42 QM Standards

Discuss the creation of a course map and the Quality Matters Specific Review Standards it addresses

Review a fully designed course developed with the template

Don’t miss the opportunity to learn how to simplify the course design process — register for the next free QM Success Story today! The webinar will be live captioned.

Register here: QM Success Stories registration

Questions?

If you have questions about the above or QM in general, please contact Sam Day, Instructional Designer with UIC Extended Campus, at samday@uic.edu.