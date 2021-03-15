Upcoming UIC conference proposes inexpensive solutions to global health problems

By Theophilus Donoghue

UIC’s Frugal Innovations in Global Health Care Conference invites us to consider cutting-edge medical solutions to help those in need throughout the world.

The Frugal Innovations in Global Health Care Conference will take place online via Zoom on March 19, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The World Bank and World Health Organization estimate that half the world lacks access to essential services and that hundreds of millions are pushed into extreme poverty because of health expenses, according to the conference’s official announcement. Through using new, inexpensive technologies, developing nations can provide for their health care needs.

The conference’s speakers will present effective low-cost treatments for breast cancer, malaria and water-borne illnesses among various other diseases.

The Frugal Innovations in Global Health Care Conference, which is free of charge, is hosted by the UIC School of Public Health’s Global Health Program. “Given the rapidity with which people, ideas, capital and trade circumnavigate the globe, our understanding of ‘public health’ must be expanded to fully encompass ‘global health,’” conference organizers say.

India Development Service, a nonprofit aiding social and economic development in India, will be co-hosting the conference along with Rush University College of Health Sciences and Loyola University Chicago’s Global and International Studies Program.

More information and registration is available here.