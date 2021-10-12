Updated COVID-19 paid leave information
The University of Illinois System announced a temporary extension of paid leave for employees to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination, recover from a medical reaction to the vaccination, or if required to isolate due to infection with the virus. Employees who exhausted COVID-related leave that was available prior to Sept. 30 may still be eligible for additional leave.
Detailed information is available on the Temporary Coronavirus Paid Leave page on System HR website.
