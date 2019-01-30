Update: Extreme weather cancellations

UIC ALERT: Classes are canceled and all non-essential service units will remain closed all day Thursday, Jan. 31, at UIC in Chicago. This is due to the ongoing cold temperatures and wind chill and the potential danger for students, faculty and staff commuting to campus. The university will return to normal operations Friday, Feb. 1.

The university previously announced that classes would be canceled from 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 29, through noon, Thursday, Jan. 31. This message extends that closure until Friday morning, Feb. 1.

For more information, visit emergency.uic.edu.