Update Google Gmail iOS Before July 7

Following the discovery of an issue with two Google Gmail iOS app versions, Google is advising users of the Gmail iOS app to upgrade to the latest version before July 7, 2021 to avoid service interruption. This is a proactive upgrade required to avoid the application hanging or crashing.

What do I need to do?

On July 7, 2021, you will receive a prompt within the mobile application requiring you to upgrade to the latest version. If you don’t accept the latest version, you will experience an interruption in service until the upgrade is performed. Please download the latest version of the Gmail iOS app from the Apple App Store before July 7.

If you have questions or need assistance, please visit the UIC Help Center at go.uic.edu/ask-an-IT-question.