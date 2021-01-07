Update on FFCRA COVID-related leave programs

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) was signed into law this spring to help protect families and workers during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing access to Emergency Paid Sick Leave and Expanded Family and Medical leave related to caregiving needs as a result of COVID-19.

At this time, FFCRA programs are slated to end Dec. 31, 2020. The University of Illinois System understands the concerns related to this leave expiring and is taking measures to alleviate uncertainty and provide continuity of COVID-19-related leave. While federal legislative action is expected, the University of Illinois System will continue the paid leave provisions of FFCRA until more information is available from the federal government about the continuation or termination of this benefit.

Employees must meet eligibility requirements to qualify for FFCRA programs and the system’s temporary continuation of these leave provisions.

Questions should be directed to: uichrleaves@uillinois.edu