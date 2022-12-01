Update on UIC United Faculty Negotiations

We are writing to provide an update on the status of collective bargaining with UIC United Faculty, the union representing tenure/tenure-track and non-tenure track faculty with 51% time or more, including visiting faculty, at UIC.

Today was the 21st negotiating session, the fifth with the guidance of an independent federal mediator. To date, the parties have reached agreement on 15 of 23 contract items under deliberation and continue to make progress and exchange proposals that move us closer to resolution.

We are confident that much can be accomplished through continued bargaining. Negotiation sessions are already planned for Dec. 6 and 12. The university offered to meet again later this week and anticipate additional sessions will be scheduled to move this contract forward.

UIC United Faculty filed the legally required 10-day Notice of Intent to Strike with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board on Nov. 17. This does not mean that a strike will necessarily occur, and the union has not announced a strike date. All parties care deeply about our students and keep their best interests at heart. The university’s intent is to resolve these negotiations without any disruption to teaching and learning—especially as we head into finals next week.

The university will continue to provide updates to our campus community regarding significant developments in negotiations via email and on our website at facultybargaining.uic.edu.