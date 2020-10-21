Update on unemployment fraud

Due to a recent rash of fraud, we continue to urge all faculty and staff to watch for any unusual mail from the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) and, if necessary, take steps to protect your identity and accounts.

If you receive communications from IDES, such as a debit card with benefits or an Unemployment Insurance (UI) Finding Letter, and you HAVE NOT filed an unemployment claim, then you may be a target of identity theft. Report the suspected fraud to IDES at IDES Reporting Unemployment Insurance Fraud.

While the University of Illinois System is taking a number of steps to try to prevent and stop this fraud, if you believe you are a victim, then you must report it at the link above as soon as possible to protect yourself.

UIC Human Resources is contacting IDES to verify employment for all employees with active appointments.

Please see these press releases and fraud reporting information:

https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/SitePages/NewsArticleDisplay.aspx?NewsID=514

https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/SitePages/NewsArticleDisplay.aspx?NewsID=510

https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/consumers/hotline.html

https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/Pages/Reporting_Unemployment_Insurance_Fraud.aspx

For questions, please contact: uicunemployment@uic.edu