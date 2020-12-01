Update to Forms W-2, 1042-S, &; 1095-C Electronic Consent Process for Tax Year 2020

The process for electronic access to Forms W-2, 1042-S, and 1095-C is a quick, convenient, and secure way to access your W-2, 1042-S, and 1095-C forms online. You can consent to access your W-2/1042-S/1095-C by clicking on the Pay tab on the System HR Website at www.hr.uillinois.edu. You can retrieve the forms anywhere you can access the internet. Online forms will be available to you sooner, and cannot get lost in the mail or sent to an old address.

Provide Consent by January 14, 2021 for Electronic Access

If you wish to have early access to your Form W-2, Form 1042-S, and/or Form 1095-C, then you have until 10:59pm CST on January 14, 2021, to complete the consent process and receive your Form W-2, Form 1042-S, and/or Form 1095-C electronically.

If you are receiving a Form W-2, Form 1042-S, and/or Form 1095-C and previously consented to receive all three forms electronically, you will NOT need to consent again in order to access your Form(s) W-2, 1042-S and/or 1095-C online. However, if you are receiving Form(s) W-2, 1042-S, and/or 1095-C and did not individually consent to receive each form electronically, you will need to consent again for the individual form that does not display a consent status in order to access all of your forms online.

You will receive a separate notice from University Payroll & Benefits with instructions on how to retrieve your form(s) electronically. Once you consent to have electronic access, you will not have to consent again each year.

What if I Do Not Consent to Retrieve Forms Electronically?

If you do not provide consent by 10:59pm CST on January 14, 2021 you will receive the following applicable forms:

printed Forms W-2 and/or 1042-S will be mailed to mailing address on file no later than February 1, 2021 .

will be mailed to mailing address on file . printed Form 1095-C will be mailed to the mailing address on file no later than March 1, 2021.

If you do not receive your printed Forms W-2 and/or 1042-S by February 8, 2021 or your printed Form 1095-C by March 8, 2021 and have not consented to receive an electronic form, you should request a duplicate by contacting University Payroll & Benefits Customer Service at:

UIUC 217-265-6363

UIC 312-996-7200

UIS 217-206-7144

via email at payinq@uillinois.edu

You may also access the System HR Website (Pay tab) at: https://www.hr.uillinois.edu/ to print a duplicate Forms W-2 and/or 1042-S after February 8, 2021 and a duplicate Form 1095-C after March 8, 2021.

If you will be receiving your Form(s) W-2, 1095-C and/or 1042-S by mail, because you do not wish to receive these forms electronically, then your form(s) will be mailed to the mailing address listed on your My Profile in the System HR Website as of December 31, 2020. If you did not have an active mailing address at that time, the form will be sent to your listed home/permanent address.

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) Secures Your Forms

The University of Illinois System implemented 2-Factor Authentication (2FA) to enhance and strengthen the protocols for securing sensitive data, including personal data for university employees. If you consent to retrieve your forms electronically, 2FA is required when you access your Forms W-2, 1042-S, and/or 1095-C.

If you have not already done so, please enroll in 2FA as soon as possible . You can set up 2FA by visiting the NetID Center at https://identity.uillinois.edu/iamFrontEnd/iam/start. This extra security step will allow you the ability to retrieve your personal tax form(s) electronically. Completing your 2FA enrollment now will both secure your information and help you avoid inconveniences later.

How to Consent and Retrieve Electronic Forms

Instructions for consent and retrieval of your electronic Form(s) W-2/1042-S/1095-C can be found under Electronic Distribution Process at: https://www.obfs.uillinois.edu/payroll/tax-information/w-2/.

Consent and access to the Form(s) W-2/1042-S/1095-C is done through the System HR website under the pay tab at: https://www.hr.uillinois.edu/.

NOTE: Because some e-mail programs split long addresses (URLs), you may not be able to reach the desired pages by clicking on the links provided above. If you have trouble, copy the URL into your browser’s address bar. There are no spaces in the URL.

Questions?

If you have questions, please contact your University Payroll & Benefits Customer Service Center at:

or email payinq@uillinois.edu

Kassaundra Hester

Sr. Director, University Payroll & Benefits

For more information, please contact:

Angela Dietz

dietza@uillinois.edu