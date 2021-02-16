Update to UIC’s Social Media Guidelines and Best Practices

UIC is committed to providing social media content that is universally designed to be accessible to all community members regardless of disability.

The UIC Office of Strategic Marking and Communications has updated its Social Media Guidelines and Best Practices to include additional guidance related to accessibility.

Please review the updates at http://go.uic.edu/uicsocial

For additional information and guidance regarding social media accessibility generally and across the various platforms, refer to the Federal Social Media Accessibility Toolkit.