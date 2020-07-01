Updated CDC guidance on accommodations for high-risk employees

The UIC HR COVID-19 Road to Recovery website has been updated to reflect the Restore Illinois Phase 4 Guidelines and new guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regarding accommodations for high-risk employees.

CDC updated its guidelines for individuals at risk by removing age (65 years old) as a stand-alone category.

UIC is committed to supporting employees who are at a higher risk of illness due to COVID-19. Based on currently available information and clinical expertise from the CDC, this may include people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions such as:

Accommodations for high-risk individuals working on campus may include a temporary adjustment of working conditions, including telecommuting. As the COVID-19 situation evolves, any telecommuting arrangements granted under this provision may be extended or terminated.

Any employee at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, regardless of underlying medical condition, may choose to return to work on campus without accommodation if they are comfortable doing so. The University will not prohibit any employee from returning to work on campus based on underlying medical condition; requests for accommodation should be initiated by the employee.