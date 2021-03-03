Updated hours for on-campus COVID-19 saliva testing

Saliva testing for COVID-19 at UIC. (Joshua Clark/University of Illinois Chicago)

Effective March 1, main campus saliva-based COVID-19 testing sites are open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.*

Testing sites hours and locations:

Student Center West, 828 S. Wolcott Ave., Thompson Room.

Student Center East, 750 S Halsted St., Illinois Room.

Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road. (*Open Monday through Friday only; closed Saturday.)

During spring break March 22-27, saliva testing will continue at Student Center East and Student Center West. The Dorin Forum location will be closed during spring break.

Voluntary testing appointments are preferred and may be scheduled online in advance. Walk-ins are welcome and will be first come, first served based on availability around existing appointments.

Appointment confirmations (via phone or printed out) will be required before entry to testing sites. The last patient is accepted 15 minutes prior to closing.

