Updated options to reduce quarantine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently provided updated guidance to reduce the length of quarantine for individuals who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. This guidance is not for individuals infected with COVID.

UIC faculty, staff and students who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 — and who do not work in the hospital or clinics – can return safely from quarantine prior to 14 days with the following measures:

No symptoms of COVID-19 have developed.

Quarantine for 10 days from last exposure and have a negative test done on day 7 or later after exposure.

Continue to monitor for symptoms for 14 days from last exposure (without testing).

Resume regular saliva testing after return.

UI Health has adopted additional updated quarantine guidance based on specific needs in the health care setting.