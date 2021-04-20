Updates and Reminder on COVID-19 University-sponsored Travel Approvals

This message is an update and reminder about employee travel approvals and notifications. The UIC community strives to comprehensively assess the risks and essential activities that may require university-sponsored, domestic out-of-state, or international travel.

DOMESTIC TRAVEL

University-sponsored domestic travel

The university limits all university-sponsored out-of-state domestic travel for faculty, staff and students to pre-approved travel for essential university business.

Those who believe they have an essential reason to travel shall request approval through their unit executive officer (e.g. dean, vice provost, vice chancellor) and then to the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs, Provost or Chancellor, depending on the traveler’s reporting line, for final approval.

Permission for university-sponsored travel within the United States may be granted for essential university business. Travel plans should follow guidelines from the CDC , Illinois Department of Health, and the City of Chicago. In some special circumstances, such as Athletics, the Chancellor, in conformance with NCAA directives, may grant a blanket approval.

Request approval for university-sponsored domestic travel by completing the form available online here. (https://vcha.uic.edu/about/vcha-initiatives/covid-19-university-travel-request-authorization-form/)

Once a domestic travel request is approved, the authorization will be shared with the requesting employee and UIC Contact Tracing to provide pre-travel counseling, including guidance on any required testing and quarantine measures. Prior to travel and upon return from university-sponsored or personal out-of-state travel, employees will be contacted by UIC Contact Tracing. The employee must comply with the pre-and post-travel counseling processes, which are meant to provide consultation on appropriate safety measures.

Returning from University-sponsored domestic travel

Depending on the current guidance, employees may be required to quarantine after domestic travel. Individuals who have been working remotely should continue to do so during this quarantine period. For employees who have been working on-site, the department may choose to allow the employee to work remotely during the quarantine period if operationally feasible. If the employee is required to work on-site and remote work cannot be assigned or completed, the employee must utilize benefit time. Under the American Rescue Plan (ARPA), which extended the provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) the employee would be eligible for 80 hours (two weeks) of sick leave time as a result of the local order. If the employee has exhausted use of FFCRA, the employee must utilize their university benefit time.

INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL

University-sponsored international travel

The university limits international travel for faculty, staff and students to pre-approved travel for essential university business.

The U.S. Department of State, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) have all issued global health and travel advisories. The University strongly urges UIC community members to avoid travel to any country with a CDC Level 3 or Department of State Level 4 risk designation. The CDC Level 3 countries are listed on the CDC website and may change frequently. A full list of CDC travel advisories can be found here.

Faculty, staff, and students should exercise caution and if at all possible, avoid making future international travel arrangements to CDC Level 3 countries. Based on current CDC COVID-19 recommendations, international travelers should avoid all travel to destinations the CDC classifies as ‘Level 4: COVID-19 Very High’” and reconsider international travel to destinations that are classified as ‘Level 3: COVID-19 High’. If travel is deemed necessary, we strongly urge faculty and staff to enroll in the UIC Travel Roster, where they can also sign up for insurance (https://oge.uic.edu/international-travel-safety-enrollment/) and with the U.S. Embassy in each country they are visiting (Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, known as STEP).

Additionally, travelers should prepare for the possibility of local quarantines in some locations; flight cancellations; and that return to the U.S. from some international destinations may be delayed or even impossible. Travelers to any international destination should recognize the potential for challenges in returning to the U.S. – including CDC required negative test results or documentation that must be provided prior to departure for the U.S.

Those who believe they have an essential business reason to travel may be able to request approval through their unit executive officer (e.g. dean, vice provost, vice chancellor) and then to the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs, Provost or Chancellor, depending on the traveler’s reporting line, for final approval. Permission for international university-sponsored travel will be granted for essential university business; travel plans should follow guidelines from the U.S. Department of State, CDC , Illinois Department of Health guidelines, and the City of Chicago.

Request approval for university-sponsored international travel by completing the form available online here. (https://vcha.uic.edu/about/vcha-initiatives/covid-19-university-travel-request-authorization-form/)

Once an international travel request is approved, the authorization will be shared with the requesting employee, the Office of Global Engagement and UIC Contact Tracing to provide guidance on any required testing and quarantine measures. Prior to travel and upon return from university-sponsored or personal international travel, employees will be contacted by UIC Contact Tracing. The employee must comply with the pre- and post-travel counseling processes, which are meant to provide consultation on appropriate safety measures

Returning from international travel

Depending on the current guidance, employees may be required to quarantine after international travel. Individuals who have been working remotely should continue to do so during this quarantine period. For employees who have been working on-site, the department may choose to allow the employee to work remotely during the quarantine period if operationally feasible. If the employee is required to work on-site and remote work cannot be assigned or completed the employee must utilize benefit time.

Under the American Rescue Plan (ARPA), which extended the provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) the employee would be eligible for 80 hours (two weeks) of sick leave time as a result of the local order. If the employee has exhausted use of FFCRA, the employee must utilize their university benefit time.

ADDITIONAL RESEARCH TRAVEL CONSIDERATIONS

When traveling with any research-related data or materials, refer to The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research (OVCR) guidance on international travel to ensure protection of your research and IT hardware, as well as adherence to current federal regulations. Also, update the University Conflict of Interest disclosures as appropriate for all current guidelines.

PERSONAL TRAVEL

Personal domestic and international travel

Employees are urged to follow guidelines from the CDC, Illinois Department of Health, and the City of Chicago for travel in the United States. The University strongly urges UIC community members to avoid personal travel to any country with a CDC Level 3 risk designation.

Upon return from out of state travel and international personal travel, employees are required to inform the university by using the UIC COVID-19 reporting decision tool for guidance on required testing and quarantine.

Generally, employees should use the University Health Services employee health tracker here in these cases:

To report any personal travel activities

If there an employee has been exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19

If an employee is experiencing any signs or symptoms of COVID-19

Please note that this travel policy is subject to change based upon any continued developments in federal, state or local guidance.





Sincerely,

Michael Ginsburg

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

Susan Bleasdale, MD

Acting Chief Quality Officer and Medical Director, Infection Prevention and Control

