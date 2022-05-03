Updates from CATE-LTS Support Office

The Learning Technology Solutions Support Office is moving from Room E112 Lecture Center E to Suite 111 Stevenson Hall Wednesday, May 11. This is a necessary move due to the renovation of the Lecture Center E space as part of the university bathroom expansion project. The new location is temporary, perhaps for the next two years, or until the university can locate a permanent space.

CATE understands this change impacts the service we provide to instructors, and we are working hard to minimize the impact of the change. We will continue providing the same services and level of support in this new location.

The LTS Support Office will have expanded hours this weekend leading up to final submission of grades on Wednesday, May 11, at 5 p.m. This Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8, the LTS Support Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During the summer sessions, support hours are Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Please contact CATE-LTS at 312-413-0003, option 1, or at LTS@uic.edu if you have any questions.

