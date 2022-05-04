Updates to contact tracing hours, procedures

As we enter a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UIC COVID-19 Contact Tracing and Epidemiology Program will update its hours of operations and procedures to align with other campus changes. Program staff will continue to monitor incidence trends carefully and modify its operations accordingly.

New hours of operation, effective May 22, are:

Tuesday through Saturday, noon-8 p.m.

Although operations will be closed on Mondays, we will be monitoring our inbox (uic_contact_tracing@uic.edu) for questions that arise.

Holiday hours will be posted online.

To streamline operations and ensure rapid sustained service to the UIC community, operations will shift to being increasingly email-driven (rather than telephone-based). Closely monitor your inbox on a daily basis, even during the summer months, for any communications from contact tracing. Communications will be received by uic_contact_tracing@uic.edu and will be sent to your primary or UIC email on file.

Verify or update your email preferences and other communication information using the following resources: