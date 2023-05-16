Updates to COVID-19 procedures, guidance

UIC is making changes to its COVID-19 procedures and guidance in alignment with the end of the COVID-19 federal and state public health emergency declarations.

As of May 12, campus COVID-19 guidelines have been updated for UIC employees who are not affiliated UI Health:

Employees who test positive for COVID-19, were exposed to someone with COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19 will not be required to report to UIC Contact Tracing. Employees should follow their departmental call-in procedures. The UIC COVID-19 Contact Tracing and Epidemiology Program will remain available as a resource for employees who have questions about guidance or need assistance navigating the isolation or post-exposure period.

UIC employees will be required to receive clearance from the University Health Service when their COVID-19 absence exceeds three days. Call 312-996-7420 to schedule a virtual office visit with a nurse practitioner. Visit the UHS clinic, 835 S. Wolcott Ave., Suite 144. Virtual and in-person appointments are offered between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. The office is closed on holidays .

COVID-19 paid administrative ended May 11; employees must use accrued sick leave or other leave time for absences due to COVID-19.

SHIELD saliva-based testing services on campus also are ending; the last day for on-campus testing is May 26.

The UIC COVID-19 Contact Tracing and Epidemiology Program offers general isolation and post-exposure guidance for individuals who test positive for COVID-19.