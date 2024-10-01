Urban Education Leadership doctoral program marks 20 years of transforming school leadership

Listen to story summary

With 1 in 5 Chicago Public School principals or assistant principals having been prepared for their position at UIC’s College of Education, the EdD Urban Education Leadership program has grown in its reach and impact since its founding 20 years ago. U.S. News & World Report ranked the program No. 16 this year among education administration programs nationally.

The program faculty recruit candidates who have a strong understanding of effective instruction, a history of working effectively with adults and a clear commitment to challenging school inequity. Students also demonstrate a willingness to self-critique and improve through intensive coaching throughout the program. Beginning in 2003 with 13 students, the program has garnered 175 alumni and 283 candidates have completed the residency for the Illinois principal endorsement over the past 20 years.

Brian Kelly, a graduate of the UIC EdD Urban Education Leadership program, was honored this year with an excellence in leadership award from the Golden Apple Foundation.

Jacqueline Medina is the principal at Talman Elementary School, part of Chicago Public Schools. She completed EdD coursework and earned her PhD from the UIC College of Education in 2013. The EdD program was honored in 2006 by the Illinois Board of Higher Education as a Model Program for its selectivity, focus on pre-K through 12th grade student learning, leadership coaching and yearlong residency.

“The University of Illinois Chicago’s EdD program helped prepare me for many of the challenges I face every day as an elementary school principal,” Medina said.

“The program was fundamental in preparing me for a career in public school administration,” she said.

Brian Kelly, who calls the EdD program “one of the best learning experiences of my life,” has been the principal of Martin Luther King Jr. Prep High School for five years and earned his doctorate from the program in 2021.

“The rigorous curriculum, practical application, supportive faculty and cohort members fostered strong relationships and a sense of community,” Kelly said.

This year, the Golden Apple Foundation, a Chicago nonprofit that promotes and recognizes excellence in education, honored Kelly with its award for excellence in leadership. The award spotlights exemplary performance in school leadership by a principal or head of school who has had a significant and sustained positive impact on a school, created a culture of inclusivity and delivered dramatic student growth.

“We are extremely proud of the impact of the UIC EdD program on student equity, school-university partnerships and leadership in Chicago and at the national level,” College of Education Dean Kathryn Chval said.

“These accomplishments would not have been possible without the vision and dedication of the faculty and the investment from the Chicago philanthropic community. We look forward to expanding the impact in the next 20 years as we continue to develop partnerships to pursue equity.”