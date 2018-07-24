Urban Health Program celebrates 40 years

Celebrate the UIC Urban Health Program’s 40-year milestone of increasing minority representation in the health sciences at a gala Sept. 22.

The Urban Health Program’s 40th Anniversary Gala will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum at UIC. Guests can expect performances from the UIC Jazz Ensemble and internationally acclaimed jazz vocalist Dee Alexander. Tickets are $125 per person; all proceeds will go toward student scholarships, programming and other support services.

“It’s our day to take pause to recognize all the individuals that have made a significant contribution to the campus, but more than that, to Chicagoland as well as the nation,” said Michael Toney, former executive director of the program.

Forty alumni of the Urban Health Program will be recognized for their contributions to improving health-related fields. The event will also spotlight UIC-UHP precursors, accomplishments and the positive impact the program has made on students and health care.

Since its inception in 1978, UHP has recruited, retained and graduated traditionally underrepresented students.

“It was a mandate from the state of Illinois, as well as the Illinois Board of Higher Education, with support from local politicians and committee activists to provide resources to the university,” said Darryl Pendleton, interim executive director.

UHP program directors are now based in all of the health science colleges at UIC, including Applied Health Sciences, Dentistry, Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Social Work and the School of Public Health.

UHP resources for students include a comprehensive orientation for health professional programs, an academic seminar series, test preparation, individualized mentoring, career planning, networking opportunities, and more.

A UHP Early Outreach Program serves as an academic pipeline to college for grammar and high school students, featuring a Saturday Enrichment Program and a variety of summer learning experiences.

Thanks to the work of UHP, faculty, staff and community partners, more than 7,000 UIC-UHP alumni now work in health-related fields.

“The evening should be a celebration of success,” Pendleton said.

Registration and ticket or table purchases are available online. For more information, call 312-996-7727.