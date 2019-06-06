US Surgeon General to speak Friday at UIC during opioid conference

Addiction, pain medicine and public policy experts will discuss modern strategies for managing opioid use, abuse and overdose at the “Addressing Chicagoland’s Opioid Crisis: A Healthcare Response” conference on June 7 at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams and U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) will address the conference attendees.

WHAT:

The “Addressing Chicagoland’s Opioid Crisis” conference is the third annual opioid-focused conference that brings together experts from UIC, Rush University System for Health and Cook County Health.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, October 18, 2018 at UIC (Photo: UIC/Elizabeth Monge)

WHO:

Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams and Senator Dick Durbin will address conference attendees.

WHEN:

June 7

8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Please note that Adams is scheduled to speak from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and Durbin will speak from 9:15 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.

WHERE:

UIC Student Center West

828 S. Wolcott Avenue

Street parking is available on Taylor St. and paid parking lots are nearby at 900 S. Wolcott Ave., 1119 S. Wolcott Ave. and 1100 S. Wood St.

WHY:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 130 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose. About 68% of drug overdose deaths in 2017 involved an opioid – this is six times greater than the number of opioid-related overdose deaths 20 years ago, in 1999.

Leaders from UIC, the Rush Center for Compulsive Behavior and Addiction, and Cook County are bringing together pain and addiction researchers for a science and networking event to discuss modern strategies for managing opioid use, abuse and overdose in Chicago.

[Note: Reporters can contact Jackie Carey (312-996-8277 or jmcarey@uic.edu) or Charles Jolie (312-942-7817 or Charles_L_Jolie@rush.edu) with questions.]