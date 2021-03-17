Using Respondus for online testing? Be sure LockDown Browser is up to date

When submitting a Blackboard test using older versions of Respondus Lockdown Browser, students may receive a message stating that their answers are incomplete and not saved, even though the answers are saved by Blackboard. To avoid confusion, students should update to Lockdown Browser version 2.0.7.00 or higher. The message wrongly stating that answers have not been saved will no longer appear after installing this update.

For instructions on how to update Respondus Lockdown Browser, please see the following: https://support.respondus.com/support/index.php?/Knowledgebase/Article/View/326/0/how-to-update-lockdown-browser

If you have questions about managing files in your Blackboard courses, please contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE)’s Support Team at LTS@uic.edu