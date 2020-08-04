Title : Using VoiceThread: Engage Students Asynchronously for Discussion, Projects and Team Presentations

When : Friday, August 14, 12 p.m.-1 p.m.

This faculty-led webinar is part of the UIC Online Teaching Faculty Mentor initiative.

Description : Interested in learning how to use VoiceThread effectively in your online course? Join Dr. Kee Chan, UIC School of Public Health, as she walks you through how to use VoiceThread as a student engagement tool in Blackboard. Dr. Chan teaches online courses in public health, management and leadership in the Department of Health Policy and Administration and has 10 years of experience teaching in-person and 5 years teaching online. Dr. Chan will highlight tools and tips on transitioning in-person courses to online courses. The webinar will consist of a short presentation followed by 30 minutes of Q&A.

In this session, Dr. Chan will share tips and answer your questions on how to use VoiceThread as:

A teaching tool for synchronous and asynchronous courses. Instructors can embed documents, graphs, audio and video files in VoiceThread and have students provide feedback on these files. A learning tool for students to engage with each other. The instructor and students can provide written, audio and video feedback in a discussion thread using VoiceThread. A team presentation tool with feedback. Students can make their individual audio narrative asynchronously for a team presentation. VoiceThread can ‘thread’ the narrative together to produce a seamless oral presentation.

This webinar will be hosted on Zoom. No registration is required. Please add a reminder to your calendar and click on the Zoom link below to join at the time and date of event. The session, organized by Extended Campus and ACCC, will be recorded and the link will be posted in the LTS Calendar after the event.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://uic.zoom.us/j/91931394297?pwd=MitGbW5YTit4OXYxQVQ3YTQ3K0tKdz09

Meeting ID: 919 3139 4297

Passcode: 4U&a3tE%

One tap mobile

+13126266799,,91931394297#,,,,,,0#,,44002360# US (Chicago)

+16468769923,,91931394297#,,,,,,0#,,44002360# US (New York)