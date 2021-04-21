Using VoiceThread’s new assignments

What’s new in VoiceThread Assignments?

A streamlined interface

More control for instructors

Editable assignments

A “student gallery” where students can easily see classmates’ VoiceThreads

Better experience for students

Learn more about VoiceThread Assignments: go.uic.edu/VoiceThreadAssignments

Is there any interruption?

Absolutely not! All of your older assignments will continue to work seamlessly, so you don’t need to rebuild anything or warn your students about an interruption. There is no downtime as you transition, and no back-end technical work is required.

Do I have to use new assignments?

Not yet. You can start exploring new assignments today, but it is optional for now. You have until June 30, 2021, to migrate assignments at your own speed. After that, all remaining courses will be updated automatically.

How do I create a VoiceThread graded assignment?

This article details how to create a graded assignment in VoiceThread.

How do my students submit new assignments?

This article details how students use the new assignment feature.

Where can I get more training?

Join VoiceThread for a live walkthrough! Workshops are open to everyone, and each one will be recorded so you can watch it on-demand later. The next one on the new assignments is May 11, 2021, at 12 p.m. CT. Register here: register.gotowebinar.com/register/8620409070391567886

If you have questions on when to use this tool or need assistance determining if VoiceThread is the right tool for you, please contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) to request an appointment with one of CATE’s Instructional Designers at go.uic.edu/IDappointment.