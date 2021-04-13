Vacation rollover balances for academic employees

Last June, we communicated that all academic employees (faculty, academic professional and post docs) who are eligible for vacation leave would be allowed to roll over a maximum of 53 (increased from 48) vacation leave days from AY 2019/2020 to be used in AY 2020/2021. Employees who rolled over up to five (5) days of accrued but unused vacation from AY 2019/2020, in addition to the 48 days maximum, must use those extra days by Aug. 15, 2021. The rollover maximum of 48 days will be restored for AY 2021/2022.

As a reminder, floating holidays must be used by June 30; unused floating days do not roll over to the new fiscal year.

Please direct any questions to UIC Human Resources: at 312.413.3490 or uichrleaves@uillinois.edu.