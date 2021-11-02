Vaccination policy disclosure for new hires

Specific language regarding the university vaccination requirement is now included in all job postings on the UIC Job Board as follows:

“University of Illinois faculty, staff and students are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. If you are not able to receive the vaccine for medical or religious reasons, you may seek approval for an exemption in accordance with applicable University processes.”

New offer letter templates have been posted on the UIC HR website, which includes the following statement regarding the vaccination requirement:

“University of Illinois faculty, staff and students are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This employment offer is contingent on your timely submission of proof of your vaccination. If you are not able to receive the vaccine for medical or religious reasons, you may seek approval for an exemption in accordance with applicable University processes.”