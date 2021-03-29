Vaccine appointments available for UIC employees. Schedule today!

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

There are ample COVID-19 vaccine appointments available this week. We encourage all employees to schedule and get vaccinated, as all higher education employees are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase 1C of the Chicago Department of Public Health’s vaccine approach. UI Health — UIC’s academic health enterprise — is offering the COVID-19 vaccine at Credit Union 1 Arena (525 S. Racine Ave.) Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., by appointment only.

HOW TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT

Schedule with MyChart

All UIC faculty and staff who are now newly eligible in Phase 1C have received an email notification directing them to schedule a vaccine appointment using their UI Health MyChart account. Those who do not have an active UI Health MyChart account, have received an email containing an activation code.

When you schedule your appointment in MyChart, you will be able to easily complete pre-appointment registration and have access to self-schedule your appointment. Once you log into your account, you will be able to select an available appointment time. If there is not an available time, please check back again as appointments open up daily.

When completing your registration, please make sure to click “confirm” at the bottom of the page to successfully schedule an appointment. You will then receive an email confirmation.

If you do not have an activation code or need to reset your password, please call the helpline at 844.906.9844. The helpline is available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Schedule by Phone

You can also schedule your appointment by calling the COVID-19 Scheduling Line at 312.996.6565. The scheduling line is available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

We anticipate that there will be enough appointment slots available in the next two weeks for all eligible UIC employees.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination at UI Health, visit vaccine.uihealth.care. If you have any questions, please send an email to covidvaccine@uic.edu.

STUDENT VACCINE ELIGIBILITY

All student employees are also eligible for vaccination and have received similar messages, as the ones described above. If you are a student who does not meet specific age-, medical-, or job-criteria, you will be eligible to receive a vaccine in Phase 2, beginning in mid-April or early May. If you have any questions, please send an email to covidvaccine@uic.edu.

Thank you,

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Susan Bleasdale, MD

Acting Chief Quality Officer and Medical Director, Infection Prevention and Control

Kim Bertini

Director, Nursing Excellence

Paul Gorski

Sr. Director, Clinical Services

For more information, please contact:

covidvaccine@uic.edu