Vehicle theft advisory

University Police are asking the UIC community to be aware of an increase of vehicle thefts occurring in and around the campus area. Since June 4, three vehicles have been stolen from citizens who parked their vehicles on or near South Halsted Street and left them running, unattended and unlocked, to pick up food.

According to UIC Police Captain Stan Grice, leaving a running automobile unlocked and unattended violates Illinois law and contributes to Chicago’s growing auto theft problem. He added that stolen vehicles often are involved in subsequent crimes, such as armed robbery, home invasion and drug-related offenses.

“The simple act of leaving your car running and unattended — even for just a few minutes — can result in a domino effect that contributes to a rise in the Chicago-area crime rate and puts the UIC community at greater risk,” Grice said.

Tips to Avoid Auto Theft