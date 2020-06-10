Vehicle theft advisory
University Police are asking the UIC community to be aware of an increase of vehicle thefts occurring in and around the campus area. Since June 4, three vehicles have been stolen from citizens who parked their vehicles on or near South Halsted Street and left them running, unattended and unlocked, to pick up food.
According to UIC Police Captain Stan Grice, leaving a running automobile unlocked and unattended violates Illinois law and contributes to Chicago’s growing auto theft problem. He added that stolen vehicles often are involved in subsequent crimes, such as armed robbery, home invasion and drug-related offenses.
“The simple act of leaving your car running and unattended — even for just a few minutes — can result in a domino effect that contributes to a rise in the Chicago-area crime rate and puts the UIC community at greater risk,” Grice said.
Tips to Avoid Auto Theft
- Never leave your car running unattended.
- Lock your doors every single time.
- Always park in well-lit areas.
- Don’t keep a spare set of keys in the car.
- Put gifts and all valuables in the trunk or keep hidden from view.
- Buy comprehensive insurance that covers stolen vehicles.
- Report suspicious activity to UIC Police.
- Use the Chicago Police Clear Map at http://gis.chicagopolice.org/CLEARMap/startPage.htm# to see if there have been auto thefts where you live or visit.
- Find out what the top stolen vehicles in your region are at https://www.nicb.org/