Veteran health informatics leader brings AI, data experience to curriculum

In the online health informatics program, UIC faculty members, like Sanket Shah, serve as mentors guiding students in developing critical and strategic thinking skills to find solutions and help them succeed in the health informatics industry.

Shah, a UIC clinical assistant professor in the College of Applied Health Sciences, is an experienced health care industry professional with expertise in healthcare data, business intelligence, organizational strategy and advanced analytics. Using his industry experience, Shah feels confident that he can help prepare his students for the workforce.

Learn more about Shah and the online health informatics program.