In honor of those who have served our nation, as well as to promote awareness for our veteran community, UIC is proud to sponsor the 2nd Annual Veteran’s Day 3K walk/5K run!

DATE: November 4th, 2017

TIME: Race begins promptly at 8:30am/Kickoff Ceremony will begin at 8:15am.

LOCATION: The race will start at 750 S Halsted Street/Parking is available for all participants at the Halsted/Taylor parking structure 760 W Taylor Street.

Registration to participate is $40. Register before October 15th, 2017 and pay only $20 as part of the Early Bird Price! Participation is free for Veterans, Active Duty and Reserve members of the Military.

Come join us as we show our support and gratitude to our student veterans! Proceeds of the race will contribute to programs and initiatives that support UIC’s Student Veteran Community.

For more information on how you can volunteer/participate, please visit the website: http://dos.uic.edu/vet5krun/ or feel free to give us a call at (312) 996-4857.

For more information, please contact:

Jesus Molina

jmolin6@uic.edu